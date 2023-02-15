One-time payment up to $800 coming by next week

money laid out Photo by engin akyurt on Unsplash

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, the good news is should be receiving your payment in the next week. Specifically, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year. The later you filed your tax returns, the later you'll receive your tax refund. Here's some more info to help you out.

The max refund amount is $800

The amount will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers. So this means if you paid in $300 in taxes, you will receive a $300 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund.

What to do if you don't get your payment by the 15th

If you don't get your payment by next week, you'll probably want to visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website for more information. You can also contact the state by calling 1-844-898-8542.

