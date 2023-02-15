More cash coming to many Florida residents with new tax changes

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

As inflation hits Florida hard, it is understandable that many people are noticing that their wallets are a bit lighter. In fact, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Miami had an inflation rate of 9.9%, which is the highest for a major city in the nation. (source)

Thankfully, the IRS has taken note of this problem and is making some changes so you see more cash in your pocket when you file your 2023 taxes. For example, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year.

How much more cash will you be saving with your taxes?

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source)

Here's a quick look at the new tax tables. For 2022, the rate was 32% for incomes over $170,050 ($340,100 for married couples filing jointly), 24% for incomes over $89,075 ($178,150 for married couples filing jointly) and 22% for incomes over $41,775 ($83,550 for married couples filing jointly).

In 2023, the amounts change where the amount is 32% for incomes over $182,100 ($364,200 for married couples filing jointly), 24% for incomes over $95,375 ($190,750 for married couples filing jointly) and 22% for incomes over $44,725 ($89,450 for married couples filing jointly).

If you would like more information about these tax changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news from the IRS? Do you find it encouraging that the IRS has changed the tax rates?

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!