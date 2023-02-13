A one-time payment is coming to millions of Massachusetts residents

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zL14S_0khkk3eE00
money in handPhoto byJp ValeryonUnsplash

If you live in Massachusetts, you very likely may have some money coming your way soon. Approximately 3 million taxpayers will receive money in the form of a mailed check or a direct deposit from the state of Massachusetts. These payments from the state started at the end of 2022. State Auditor Suzanne Bump says that the net state tax revenues of $41,812,654,358 for 2022 are above the allowable state tax revenues of $38,871,154,627 by the amount of $2,941,499,731. (source)

So, how much money can you expect?

The department of revenue says that eligible taxpayers will receive a credit in the form of a refund that is approximately 13% of their Massachusetts Tax Year 2021 personal income tax liability. (source) So if you paid $3,000 in taxes to the state, you would receive approximately $390.00. For more information, you can just go directly to the state website right here.

When should you get your money?

According to the state, it takes about 8-10 weeks for direct deposit requests. Another week if you want a paper check. So if you requested your money in December, you should likely see your payment now. (source)

What do you think about this payment from the state of Massachusetts?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.


