Thousands available to Nevada homeowners from Homeowner Assistance Fund

money in hands Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

If you’re a homeowner or renter and you're struggling to pay for your housing, here's some good news for you, as several options are available to help you financially.

You can apply for the Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, which provides up to $9.961 billion for every state, territory, and tribal entity in the United States (source). This program was intended to help Americans avoid foreclosures and loss of utilities during the economic disruption of COVID-19.

Although the program is federally funded, funds are administered by the states. Residents of Nevada may apply at this site. You may qualify if you:

Own and live in a home in Nevada as your primary residence

Experienced financial hardship after January 21, 2020 such as lost income or higher expenses due to COVID-19

Are unemployed or underemployed

Suffered a significant loss of income or reduction in income or a significant increase in expenses due to the pandemic.

Federal Homeowner Assistance Funds must be used by September 30, 2025.

Money is available for renters too

The State of Nevada has created the CARES Housing Assistance Program for Nevadans who have been impacted by the pandemic and need help paying their monthly rent. To qualify for the program you must have suffered a financial impact from COVID-19 such as lost employment or reduced work hours or wages. The program includes income restrictions based on your county of residence. Click on this link and select your county to see if you are eligible.

The further we get from the pandemic, funds for some of these programs become more scarce, so click on the websites above today to see if you qualify.

What do you think?

Are your finances still recovering from the pandemic?

Which of these programs could benefit you and your family?

Feel free to leave a comment. If you found this post helpful or educational, please share with friends and family on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is created for educational and informational purposes.