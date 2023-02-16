Social Security income going up for Washington residents

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

Did you know that many Washington residents are paying hundreds of dollars more per month now due to inflation? According to this source, inflation is actually 13% in Washington. Thankfully, there is some positive news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

"A Social Security cost-of-living-adjustment of 8.7% is rare – enjoy it now," said Mary Johnson, a policy analyst at the Senior Citizens League. "This may be the first and possibly the last time that beneficiaries today receive a COLA this high." (source)

How does this Social Security income change work?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

What do you think of this news about Social Security?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!