New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RhS4p_0kf6cOP900
money in handsPhoto byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)

Thankfully, the IRS has taken note of this problem and is making some changes so you see more cash in your pocket when you file your 2023 taxes. For example, the standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year.

So, how much more money will you be saving?

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source) If you would like more information about these changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news from the IRS? Do you find it encouraging that the IRS has changed the tax rates?

What do you think about this news from the IRS? Do you find it encouraging that the IRS has changed the tax rates?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

