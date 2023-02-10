Apply online to get $650 for your mortgage in new state program

money in hands Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

More about this program

Starting last month, a new program opened to online applications to get rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. This specific program is for where older and disabled Pennsylvanians. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program from the state of Pennsylvania. For more information on the program, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

How much will you qualify to get?

The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue says the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975. If you're interested in applying for this program, you can click here for more details. You'll want to have some documentation such as proof of age, proof of income, proof of rent and more. All the details are in that link.

What do you think of this program from the state?

