$1,050 payment from the state should be coming next week

cash in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it.

Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.

Originally, all payments were supposed to go out during the month of January. Now, the FTB is saying all payments will go out by February. Debit card recipients whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax return 01/30/2023 through 02/14/2023. (source)

The FTB says direct deposits usually take three to five days to show up, and debit cards can take up to two weeks to arrive. California's Franchise Tax Board hired Money Network Financial, LLC to distribute the payments.

How you can check the status of your payment

You can call customer service at the following number: 1-800-542-9332. Don't be surprised if the FTB tells you to contact Money Network, the distributor of the debit cards. It is not a scam. It is the third party that the state used to send out payments. (source)

What do you think about this payment from the state of California?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!