Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

money in hands Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.

You can get back up to $800 as a tax refund

The amount will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers. So this means if you paid in $300 in taxes, you will receive a $300 tax rebate. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund. The rebates are being issued per person, regardless of whether you filed individually or jointly.

Think your payment got lost in the shuffle?

You'll probably want to visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website for more information. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542.

What do you think about this news from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.