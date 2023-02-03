Walmart now using AI at self-checkouts to prevent shoplifting

Notice anything different at Walmart when using self-checkout? Well, Walmart has started to use AI technology from Edgify on the self-checkout registers. This new system gives the device the function it needs to see what product is being scanned by the customer and whether or not it matches the label on it.

This new software would make it much more difficult to do the "banana trick." What is the "banana trick?" It is when a shoplifter replaces the UPC for a lower price item and scans that instead of the higher priced item. So instead of paying full price for a steak, you simply use the UPC for something cheaper like a loaf of bread. The new system would catch that and much more.

Here's a video demonstration of the new software in action.

The U.S. Sun reported on four shoppers who allegedly swiped items using the wrong barcode with this new software at a Walmart in Tennessee. With over 300 stores in California, this change will definitely impact many people in California.

As I've shared before in a recent post on NewsBreak, the CEO of Walmart Doug McMillon, says that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. (source)

What do you think about this new self-checkout software at Walmart? Do you think it is a good idea?

Please feel free to let me know what you think in the comments.

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

# economy# retail# walmart# safety# inflation

