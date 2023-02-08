IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents

counting money Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.

The IRS has changed the tax rates, and you will likely see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023. Let's look at the details for the standard deduction. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year.

How much additional money will you receive?

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source)

“The changes seem to be much larger than previous years because inflation is running much higher than it has in previous decades,” said Aurante an economist at the Tax Foundation. (source) If you would like more information about these changes, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news from the IRS? Do you find it encouraging?

