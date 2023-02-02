Your $1,050 payment from the state is likely coming in the next two weeks

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.

Currently over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars from the state of California. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars will be sent out, which means that over 95% of all payments have been sent to California residents right now.

Originally, all payments were supposed to go out during the month of January. Now, the FTB is saying all payments will go out by February. Debit card recipients whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax return 01/30/2023 through 02/14/2023. (source)

The FTB says direct deposits usually take three to five days to show up, and debit cards can take up to two weeks to arrive.

How you can check the status of your payment from the state

First, you can also go to the state website here. If you don't have any luck there, you can call customer service at 1-800-542-9332.

