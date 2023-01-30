Rhode Island families to payment up to $750 from the state

money Photo by Alexander Grey on Unsplash

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).

So, how do you qualify for this payment?

In order to be eligible for the Child Tax Rebate you will want to file your tax year 2021 Personal Income Tax Return. That's it. Once you file your income tax return, if you qualify, you will be sent the money either via direct deposit or in the form of a check.

Those who filed their taxes by the Oct. 17 extension deadline will get their rebates starting last month.

How can you check the status of your payment?

If you would like to know the the status of your tax rebate, you can check right here on this state website. Once you visit the website you'll have to enter in some information to get to your Child Tax Rebate status, you will need the following information:

Your Social Security Number (SSN);

Your Adjusted Gross Income (AGI)

Your Filing Type.

That's it. You can find out more information here too. What do you think about this news?