When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.

For all of the other applications and disbursement methods, including applicants receiving a paper check, will be sent later. If you have not yet applied for the Permanent Fund Dividend, you can go here to set up an online account.

Are you eligible for this payment?

There are a couple simple eligibility requirements that determine whether or not you'll get this money. First and foremost, are you a resident of Alaska? If so, then that's really the main thing. You also can't be in jail. Here are the specific requirements from the state.

When should you expect your money?

A schedule was given by the State of Alaska Department of Revenue. Here's what they say.

2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on January 11, 2023, will be distributed on January 19, 2023.

will be 2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on February 8, 2023, will be distributed on February 16, 2023.

will be 2022 (and prior year) dividend applications that are in "Eligible-Not Paid" status on March 8, 2023, will be distributed on March 16, 2023.

You can also check your application status here on the Department of Revenue's website.

