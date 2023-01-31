Social Security benefit increases starting this month

money in wallet Photo by Allef Vinicius on Unsplash

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.

“I’m sure everyone is anxiously awaiting because prices are still high. “Just shopping for food to feed people is going to be a huge challenge.” said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group. (source)

How does this Social Security income change work?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

