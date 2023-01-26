Social Security benefit increase gives Idaho residents an income boost

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fPNGU_0kSEyYKL00
money in walletPhoto byAllef ViniciusonUnsplash

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Idaho quite hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $800 dollars more per household⁠—each month in Idaho. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients. The first checks are coming this month, according to the Social Security Administration.

“I’m sure everyone is anxiously awaiting because prices are still high. “Just shopping for food to feed people is going to be a huge challenge.” said Mary Johnson, a Social Security and Medicare policy analyst at The Senior Citizens League, an advocacy group. (source)

How does this Social Security income change work?

This new cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) is a game changer for millions of people. The purpose of the COLA is to ensure that the purchasing power of Social Security and Supplemental Security Income (SSI) benefits are not diminished by inflation. With inflation at record highs this year, it makes sense that benefits have increased 8.7% for qualifying individuals.

What do you think of this news about Social Security?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.

Disclaimer: Please note that the information in this article for NewsBreak is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# government# taxes# social security

Comments / 14

Published by

Writing about news your care about.

Spokane, WA
44K followers

More from R.A. Heim

Washington, DC

Washington residents see Social Security income going up

Did you know that many Washington residents are paying hundreds of dollars more per month now due to inflation? According to this source, inflation is actually 13% in Washington. Thankfully, there is some positive news for an estimated 70 million Americans in the United States who receive Social Security. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

Read full story
9 comments
Washington State

New tax changes mean more cash back for most Washington taxpayers

As inflation hits Washington state hard, it is understandable that many people feeling this in their wallets. For example, based on the most recent Consumer Price Index Seattle had an inflation rate of 8.4%, which is the third highest for a major city in the nation. (source)

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Minimum wage increase still doesn't keep up with the cost of living

Recently, Senate Bill (SB) 3 raised the California minimum wage to $15.50 per hour, with this change made effective at the start of 2023. (source) The Economic Policy Institute estimates that 3.2 million workers in California, almost a fifth of the state’s workforce, will see an increase in their wages, making up over a third of all workers nationally who will be affected by hikes in the minimum wage this year.

Read full story
4 comments
Pennsylvania State

Get $650 or more for your mortgage from the state

Would you like a few extra dollars to help pay your rent or mortgage? Well, over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

$1,050 payment from the state may be coming next week

If you still have not yet gotten your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California, you might be waiting a bit longer to receive it. Currently, at the time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source) The grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars is being sent out right now.

Read full story
2 comments

Payment from state for up to $800 coming by Feb 15th

Have you received your tax refund yet from the state? If not, you should be receiving your payment pretty soon, by February 15th according to the state. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent out to individuals that paid taxes last year.

Read full story
21 comments
Hawaii State

Some individuals will receive payment up to $1,200 this month from the state

For the past few months, the state of Hawaii has been sending tax refund payments back to individuals who live in the state. While many residents have already received their payment, if you filed late in 2022, you could receive your payment as late as March. Individuals who file their returns between July 31 and December 31 should receive their check up to 12 weeks or direct deposit up to 10 weeks after their return is accepted by the tax department. (source)

Read full story
29 comments

Walmart now using AI at self-checkouts to prevent shoplifting

Notice anything different at Walmart when using self-checkout? Well, Walmart has started to use AI technology from Edgify on the self-checkout registers. This new system gives the device the function it needs to see what product is being scanned by the customer and whether or not it matches the label on it.

Read full story
290 comments
California State

IRS tax rate changes means more cash for California residents

In California, inflation is right around 8.2%, which is much higher than the average amount in other states. (source) Well, here some news that will likely encourage how you view 2023, which is when the new tax changes go into effect.

Read full story
87 comments
California State

Your $1,050 payment from the state is likely coming in the next two weeks

Have you receive your Middle Class Tax Refund from the state of California? If you still have not yet gotten your payment, you might be waiting until February to receive it. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card.

Read full story
67 comments

Rhode Island families to get up to $750 payment from the state

Here is some good news for many Rhode Island families. A new program was announced by Governor McKee that would make many Rhode Island taxpayers eligible for a one-time Child Tax Rebate payment of $250 per child. You can get a payment for a maximum of three children ($750).

Read full story
19 comments
Alaska State

When will you get your $3,284 payment from the state?

Did you know that many, if not most, individuals in the state of Alaska will be receiving a payment of $3,284? Governor Mike Dunleavy has shared that the 2022 Permanent Fund Dividend will be $3,284.00, which is the largest payment in the program’s 41-year history. If you chose the direct deposit option on their application, they will receive their dividend starting now.

Read full story
20 comments

Special income tax rebate up to $800 coming to many residents in mid-February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax rebates to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022.

Read full story
34 comments
California State

Over one billion dollars available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
29 comments
Arizona State

Up to $40,000 in stimulus money available to Arizona residents

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.

Read full story
5 comments
California State

Is California really going into a recession?

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession. Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.

Read full story
108 comments
California State

Over 400 million dollars in payments being sent to residents from the state

If you still haven't received your MIddle Class Tax Refund for the state, you will likely be getting it in the next few weeks. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source)

Read full story
31 comments
Washington State

New tax is unconstitutional but still being collected in Washington

A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month startmonth on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.

Read full story
268 comments
Washington State

Will you be receiving a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.

Read full story
30 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy