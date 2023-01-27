Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

So, how much money will you receive?

If you paid in $300 in taxes, you will receive a $300 tax rebate. It's that simple. If you paid more in taxes, there is a cap of up to $800 that you will get back as a refund. The rebates are being issued per person, regardless of whether you filed individually or jointly.

How to find out when you're getting a payment from the state

First, you'll probably want to visit the South Carolina Department of Revenue website to see if you are eligible for the rebate and calculate the amount. You can also check your refund status by calling 1-844-898-8542. According to the state, a second round of rebates will be issued for returns filed by February 15, 2023.

What do you think about this news from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.