Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To see if you qualify, you can visit the Homeowner Assistance Fund page right here and apply online. You will then answer some questions and know quickly if you qualify to receive any money.

In addition to that federal program, the state of California also recently established two initiatives to assist those who want to become homeowners, one of which allows first-time home buyers to borrow a down payment at 0% interest.

"We have to use every tool in our toolbox to tackle the housing affordability crisis head-on," said Governor Gavin Newsom.

The California Department of Housing and Community Development is committed to preserving and expanding safe, affordable housing so that more Californians can call it home. The Forgivable Equity Builder Loan program, according to the California Housing Finance Agency, will assist purchasers with a loan of up to 10% of the purchase price.

