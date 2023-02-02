Arizona homeowners can now apply online to get up to $40,000 in stimulus money

Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.

Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund

The Homeowner Assistance Fund is primarily a foreclosure prevention program. These funds can be used to pay homeowner mortgage delinquencies, property tax delinquencies, and HOA delinquencies that could result in foreclosure. (source) There is a five-step process that applicants go through to receive funds. First is when the applications are reviewed and then those who qualify are later accepted and then payments are made to service providers at a later date. You can take the pre-screening application to see if you qualify here.

There Are Also Other Options for Arizona Homeowners

If you visit the Arizona Department of Housing, you'll find even more opportunities for homeowners in the state. Just click this link here and you'll learn about the Home ARP program and the CDBG program too.

What do you think about these programs?

Feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful or informative, please share it with friends and family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!