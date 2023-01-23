Is California going into a recession?

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W1127_0kO9q81A00
walletPhoto byAndres SiimononUnsplash

You've probably wondered if California is entering a recession.

Before we dive into that, let's talk a little about recessions. A recession is typically caused by a combination of factors, including a decline in consumer spending, an increase in unemployment, a decrease in business investment, a decrease in exports, and a decrease in government spending. Other factors that can contribute to a recession include a decrease in the money supply, an increase in interest rates, and a decrease in the availability of credit.

According to the Public Policy Institute of California in a November survey, 69% of Californians said they expect bad economic times in the next year. That being said, California’s economy looks strong on many measures. The state has recovered the 2.7 million jobs lost during the pandemic, and then some. California jobs are growing at a faster pace than in the US overall. In addition, wages are up 15% as of October 2022 when compared to three years ago. (source)

Last October Governor Newsom said, “While critics often say California’s best days are behind us, reality proves otherwise – our economic growth and job gains continue to fuel the nation’s economy.”

Do you agree with Governor Newsom or do you think California is going into a recession?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# money# economy# politics# lifestyle# taxes

Comments / 90

Published by

Writing about news your care about.

Spokane, WA
44K followers

More from R.A. Heim

Payments from the state of up to $800 coming by February

Need some extra cash? If so, here is some news that you'll want to know about. Governor McMaster signed a bill to approve income tax refunds to residents. These income tax refund checks are to be sent right now next month for those who paid taxes during 2022. It will be a full refund for those who paid $800 or less, which includes 33% of taxpayers.

Read full story
18 comments
California State

Over one billion dollars is available to California homeowners through new programs

Are you struggling with the high cost of housing in California? Maybe you're even behind on your payments? If so, well, here is some good news for some individuals that meet a few simple requirements. As part of the 2021 American Rescue Act, the Homeowner Assistance Fund has $1 billion in mortgage relief funds is now available to California homeowners who have fallen behind on housing payments or property taxes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read full story
18 comments
Arizona State

Homeowners can get up to $40,000 for their mortgage in Arizona

If you live in Arizona, here are some great programs that could potentially be a game changer for you financially. Qualifying individuals can get free help from Take Charge America to apply for up to $40,000 in financial assistance through the Arizona Homeowner Assistance Fund. Here is more information about this specific program.

Read full story
California State

Over 400 million dollars in payments being sent to residents from the state

If you still haven't received your MIddle Class Tax Refund for the state, you will likely be getting it in the next few weeks. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source)

Read full story
31 comments
Washington State

New tax ruled unconstitutional but government still taking money

A new state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting this month on January 28th. Here is a brief overview of what happened.

Read full story
214 comments
Washington State

Do you qualify for a $1,200 payment from the state?

The state of Washington has a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit where individuals receive payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements. For the most part, the Working Families Tax Credit program helps low-to-moderate income individuals and families. The amount of money you are eligible to get from the state mostly is dependent on your income level and the number of qualifying children you have.

Read full story
20 comments
Spokane, WA

New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in Spokane

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to know that Spokane is about to get a new Crumbl Cookies location on North Division Street. This store opens tomorrow on Friday at 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4.

Read full story
4 comments
Chicago, IL

New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500. This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.

Read full story
7 comments
Indiana State

Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?

Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments⁠ from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

Read full story
13 comments
Illinois State

Many families getting a one-time payment up to $400 from the state

Did you get a payment of $400 from the state of Illinois? You might want to double check to be sure that you didn't already receive this payment in your bank account. If you haven't gotten this money yet, it could be coming really soon as a direct deposit. This payment is part of a $1.8 billion relief package called the Illinois Family Relief Plan. The state is sending back tax money to many individuals. For example, if you make less than $200,000 per year, you will get a check for $50. For couples that earn under $400,000 will get a rebate of $100. You can also get money for up to three dependents which is an additional $100 each.

Read full story
26 comments
Colorado State

Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 in seven days

Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.

Read full story
36 comments
Pennsylvania State

Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state

Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Read full story
70 comments
Camden County, NJ

Some residents may qualify for a one-time $1,000 payment

How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced a new Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.

Read full story
1 comments

Walmart accused of price gouging customers

Is Walmart price gouging its customers? A customer recently shared in a video that the cost of eggs has doubled since the fall with the price going from $10.56 to $20.22. So, is this one example of price gouging? Well, according to LegalDictionary.net, price gouging is a term that refers to the practice of raising the price of goods, services, or commodities, to an unreasonable or unfair level.

Read full story
108 comments
Washington State

New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened. Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)

Read full story
341 comments
California State

Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February

The California Franchise Tax Board just released some new information regarding the Middle Class Tax Refund which is sending out payments up to $1,050 to some qualifying residents. (source)

Read full story
90 comments
Washington State

The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)

Read full story
122 comments
Georgia State

Many Georgia residents should have received payment up to $500 from the state

Do you know if you got some money back from the state of Georgia? Millions of taxpayers have received up to $500. Last year, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by this point, unless a mistake or error took place.

Read full story
102 comments
Chicago, IL

Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issue

If you or a loved one is flying today into or out of Midway or O'hare, you can expect a challenging travel day. Why? A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration stopped all flights across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy