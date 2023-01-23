Over 400 million dollars in payments being sent to residents from the state

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

If you still haven't received your MIddle Class Tax Refund for the state, you will likely be getting it in the next few weeks. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7.1 million debit cards and 9.4 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $9.06 billion dollars. (source)

But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars from the state of California. So this means that approximately 440 million dollars will be sent out, which means that over 95% of all payments (406/450) have been sent to California residents. Originally, all payments were supposed to go out during the month of January. Now, the FTB is saying all payments will go out by February. Debit card recipients whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax return 01/30/2023 through 02/14/2023. (source)

The FTB says direct deposits usually take three to five days to show up, and debit cards can take up to two weeks to arrive.

Want to check the status of your payment? Do this.

If you believe you should have received your payment already but haven’t, the FTB suggests contacting customer service at 1-800-542-9332. When you call, you'll speak with a a customer service agent will help you confirm you qualify, explain what payment you’ll receive and when you should receive it. You can also go to the state website here.

