New Crumbl Cookies location is opening in Spokane

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll want to know that Spokane is about to get a new Crumbl Cookies location on North Division Street. This store opens tomorrow on Friday at 7808 N. Division St., Suite 4.

Since opening its doors in 2017, Crumbl has expanded to over 600+ bakeries in 47 states nationwide, with over 23 in Washington, making it the fastest-growing cookie company in the nation. No matter how big the brand becomes, Crumbl is a family-owned business and is proud to contribute to the livelihoods of its thousands of local franchise partners, managers and bakers. (source)

Crumbl Cookie stores rotate their menus to offer new cookie flavors every week from a selection of more than 200. Some of the flavors include cornbread, cookies and cream, s’mores, key lime pie, peppermint bark, caramel popcorn, buttermilk pancake, galaxy brownie, and more.

Customers will be able to see the cookie-making process in real time as employees roll dough, bake cookies, and apply various toppings.

This specific store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m on Thursdays and 8 a.m. to Midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. The store is closed on Monday through Wednesday and on Sunday.

Have you ever had Crumbl Cookies before? What did you think of the experience?

