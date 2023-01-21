New Chicago government program gives eligible individuals a one-time $500 payment

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

The city of Chicago has a new program that gives some individuals a one-time payment of $500.

This program is called the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0. The goal is to provide economic support to City of Chicago residents who have had difficulty accessing federal financial relief during the pandemic. The Fund will provide a one-time $500 relief payment to 25,500 qualified residents across the city.

In order to qualify for this program, it is for tax filers who did not receive federal stimulus payments for dependent youth and dependent adults, domestic workers, and undocumented residents. Interest Forms for domestic workers and undocumented residents are expected to open in December 2022. If you fall into any of these groups, please take action and apply now to get this money.

You can go right here on the city website to apply. It appears to be open right now at time of publishing. Please apply as possible. Only 25,500 people will be receiving payment, and it is first come, first served. So please hurry.

