Did you receive a one-time tax rebate from the state?

Many families and individuals in Indiana have already received two payments⁠ from the state of Indiana Department of Revenue. The first payment was a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

What should you do if you haven't gotten your payments at this time?

It's a good idea to check your bank statements to be sure. If you have not yet received this money, it is a good idea to reach out to the Indiana Department of Revenue here. You can even make an appointment to visit the local office too.

Beware of scams regarding these payments

It is important to note that there are some scams out there, The Auditor of State’s Office and Indiana Department of Revenue wants you to be aware of potential scams regarding tax refunds. You should ignore any texts, emails, or calls regarding these refunds, especially messages containing links or requesting personal or financial information such as Social Security or bank account numbers. (source)

