Starting this week you can apply online to receive up to $975 from the state

money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Over 260,000 individuals in Pennsylvania started receiving money from the state. These individuals are primarily older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

Starting January 19, 2023, older and disabled Pennsylvanians will be able to use myPATH to submit online applications for rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022. This assistance is available through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program. For more information on the program, visit revenue.pa.gov/ptrr.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.

Just click here for more details. If you qualify to apply, here are the next steps you can follow.

You can check the status of your rebate using the state government's Where's My Rebate? tool. Once you're there, you can just enter in your Social Security number, date of birth, and the year you are claiming for to receive your money. It's that simple. You can also contact the Department of Revenue by visiting their website right here.

What do you think of this program?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments section below.Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!