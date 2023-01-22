Walmart accused of price gouging customers

walmart sign Photo by Photo by Mike Mozart (Creative Commons)

Is Walmart price gouging its customers? A customer recently shared in a video that the cost of eggs has doubled since the fall with the price going from $10.56 to $20.22.

So, is this one example of price gouging? Well, according to LegalDictionary.net, price gouging is a term that refers to the practice of raising the price of goods, services, or commodities, to an unreasonable or unfair level.

But this doesn't mean that the egg prices are necessarily an example of price gouging. There are several factors that come into play. As you know, the bird flu was a major factor on the price of eggs in 2022. In addition, the Department of Agriculture is reporting a lower-than-usual egg inventory at the end of the year. Demand was also at a high during the holiday season. In all, the price of eggs is 210% higher than when compared to a year ago.

What do you think of this pricing from Walmart? Is it like this with other stores in your area as far as pricing goes?

