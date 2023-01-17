New tax ruled unconstitutional but goes into effect this month in Washington

judge money Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

A state capital gains tax has been ruled unconstitutional but will still be collected later this month starting on January 28th. Here's a quick recap of what happened.

Last year, the legislature passed a 7% tax on the sale of stocks, bonds, businesses and other investments, if the profits exceed $250,000. The exceptions to this new law include the sale of real estate, livestock and family-owned businesses. (source)

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson asked the state Supreme Court to take up the case on appeal, which the high court agreed to do. The Supreme Court has since given the okay for the DOR to administer and collect the tax in the meantime.

As far as the response to this decision goes, Jason Mercier, director of the Center for Government Reform said, "Though it would be in everyone's best interest for a final ruling to happen before taxpayers start submitting their federal income tax returns to the state for the first time, it would be a surprise to see the state Supreme Court turnaround an opinion before the taxes are due in early April."

