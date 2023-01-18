Your one-time payment up to $1,050 from the state could be coming in February

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

The California Franchise Tax Board just released some new information regarding the Middle Class Tax Refund which is sending out payments up to $1,050 to some qualifying residents. (source)

Here is more information about it in a video from right from the state.

Initially, all payments were supposed to go out in January. Now, the FTB is saying all payments will go out by February. Debit card recipients whose address has changed since filing their 2020 tax return 01/30/2023 through 02/14/2023. (source)

The FTB says direct deposits usually take three to five days to show up, and debit cards can take up to two weeks to arrive.

If you believe you should have received your payment already but haven’t, the FTB suggests contacting customer service at 1-800-542-9332. When you call, you'll speak with a a customer service agent will help you confirm you qualify, explain what payment you’ll receive and when you should receive it. You can also go to the state website here.

What do you think of this new information from the state?

Have you already received your payment from the state or are you waiting on it to come?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media.