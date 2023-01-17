The state is sending out one-time payments up to $1,200 in 2023

Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

There is a new program called the Working Families Tax Credit brought to you by the state of Washington. In this program, recipients will get payments up to $1,200 when they meet certain eligibility requirements for number of children, your income level and more. For the most part, this program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source)

How do you know if you are eligible to get some money?

You just have to answer a few simple questions to see how much money you will earn from this new program. Here are some questions you can expect to see when you apply for this program.

Did you live in Washington State at least 183 days by the end of 2022?

Will you file a federal income tax return for 2022?

How many qualifying children will you claim for 2022?

How much money did you make during 2022?

Depending on the answer to these questions, you can qualify for the payment of up to $1,200.

You can sign up here for a reminder for the application when this new program officially rolls out.

What do you think of this new program from the state?

