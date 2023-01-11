Flying out of Chicago today? US flights grounded this morning due to FAA issue

plane Photo by John McArthur on Unsplash

If you or a loved one is flying today into or out of Midway or O'hare, you can expect a challenging travel day. Why? A computer outage at the Federal Aviation Administration stopped all flights across the U.S. on Wednesday, with hundreds of delays quickly cascading through the system at airports nationwide.

The FAA ordered all U.S. flights to delay departures until 9 a.m. Eastern, though airlines said they were aware of the situation and had already begun grounding flights.

According to the FAA's website, "The FAA is still working to fully restore the Notice to Air Missions system following an outage. The FAA has ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. Eastern Time to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information." (source)

Southwest Airlines said it was closely "monitoring a data issue with the FAA" that may impact operations. It urged travelers to check flight status. It is worth noting that their website has no information at all about this delay and with Southwest having such tight flight times, it will definitely impact later flights today.

What do you think about this news regarding this FAA outage?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!