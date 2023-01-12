Last chance for stimulus payment up to $1,050 from the state

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

The state of California still is still sending out stimulus money through the Middle Class Tax Refund, but less than one billion dollars is left. Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source)

But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars. And the final amount is going out this week. Recipients began receiving their refunds on Dec. 17 of last year, with all recipients in this group set to receive their refunds by Saturday.

What do you need to do to get your payment from the state?

Now you don't need to apply for anything or send in anything in to get your payment. It should come directly to you from the state. But if you think there is some kind of issue such as you moved or think you might have thrown away the check from the state, you can visit this state Government webpage.

What do you think about this payment from the state of California?

