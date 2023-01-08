New York residents can save (or earn) thousands in new government program

money in hand Photo by 金 运 on Unsplash

Would you like to save (or even earn) thousands of dollars more per year? Of course you would! Well, it might be worth looking into the government benefits you can receive by going solar in New York. Some of the advantages of solar energy include lowering (or eliminating) your electric bill, raising your home value, reducing your carbon footprint, and even earning money back on your investment. (source)

Virtually every state in the country has some kind of support program for rooftop solar energy systems. Thanks to these different incentives, solar has become a very attractive investment in New York.

New Federal Tax Credit Available in 2023

The federal government has offered a tax credit to help offset the cost of installing a solar in New York. According to the United States Department of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, In December 2020, Congress passed an extension of the ITC, which provides a 22% tax credit for systems installed in 2023. Best of all, there is no maximum amount that can be claimed.

More Details About Solar Energy

According to Consumer Affairs, the average cost to install solar panels in the United States is about $12,000. While that is definitely an investment, the long-term benefits definitely add up. The 26% tax credit alone could give you a benefit of $3,120 with your federal taxes out of the gate. Remember, solar energy lowers (or even eliminates) your electric bill too. With the average household paying over $2,616 per year on energy in New York, you might want to consider looking into this program for the benefits.

Disclaimer: Please be aware that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.