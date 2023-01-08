Did you get your $600 one-time payment from the state?

money on table Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Do you know if you have already received a payment of $600 from the state of Oregon? If you're not totally certain, please keep reading. One-Time Assistance Payments were sent out by the Oregon Department of Revenue to over 230,000 individuals in Oregon. The key is that you had to meet some specific guidelines to receive this payment. This went into effect under House Bill 4157​ .

How do you know if you should be getting this payment?

In order to qualify for the money, taxpayers have to fit within certain income limits. For instance, a family with two children would have to earn no more than $53,865 annually, according to the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries .

What should you do if you didn't get your payment?

Did you not receive your payment or you think that your payment was lost? Your best move is to contact the Oregon Department of Revenue by phone. The phone number is 503-378-4988 or 800-356-4222. Phone lines are open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. It is important to note that the phone lines are closed 9 to 11 a.m. Thursdays and on holidays. You can also visit the Department of Revenue website here for more details.

