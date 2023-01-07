A One-time $1,200 Payment Coming Courtesy of the State of Washington

money in hands Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Starting next month a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This program focuses on low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in the state. The amounts you will be eligible to receive will vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children. (source) It is important to note that you do have to apply for this program.

How do you know if you are eligible to get any money in this program?

You just have to answer a few simple questions to see how much money you will earn from this new program. Here are some questions you can expect to see when you apply for this program.

Will you have lived in Washington State at least 183 days by the end of 2022?

Will you file a federal income tax return for 2022?

How many qualifying children will you claim for 2022?

What will your income level be in 2022?

The more you answer yes to these questions, the higher payment you will get from the state of Washington. But depending on the answer to these questions, you can qualify for the payment of up to $1,200.

You can sign up here for a reminder for the application when this new program officially rolls out.

What do you think of this new program?

