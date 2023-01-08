Colorado Springs shopper restrained by Walmart employee

walmart sign Photo by Photo by Wikimedia Commons (Creative Commons)

Over the past year, Walmart has been struggling with issues related to self-checkout. I've previously written about Walmart on NewsBreak in the following article: many Customers Thinking Twice Before Using Self-Checkout At Walmart mentioned the struggles that customers were having using self-checkout.

In that article I mention an Arizona woman that was cited for shoplifting while using self-checkout at Walmart—but she claims it was an honest mistake. The woman, who did not wish to be named and is in her 60s, told the outlet that she was "in complete and total shock" when she was cited. ( source )

Retail theft problems rising according to CEO

CEO of Walmart, Doug McMillon, say has shared that most of the shoplifting is organized retail theft, rather than petty theft. “If that’s not corrected over time, prices will be higher, and/or stores will close,” McMillon said. ( source ) Walmart has been even using some facial recognition software recently and may be storing the images. (source)

Is this an example of retail theft or harassing a customer?

In this new video was posted to TikTok by @travisleeregan recently. It is unclear if he is being justly stopped by the Walmart employee or not. At one point, the employee appears to physically restrain Travis.

