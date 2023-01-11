Did You Get Your One-Time Payment up to $1,050 From The State?

holding money Photo by Alexander Mils on Unsplash

Did you get a one-time payment from the state of New York? If you're not sure, you should consider looking into this as many people as many as an estimated 3 million New York state homeowners have already gotten money back from the state.

These individuals have received property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. Of course the amount varies. For example, in New York City households got an average of $425 back from the state. So what should you do?

The first question to ask is if you qualify for this payment.

What are the rules for this payment?

To be eligible for this payment, you must meet the following criteria. First, you must qualify for a 2022 STAR credit or exemption. Second, you must have income that was less than or equal to $250,000 for the 2020 income tax year. Lastly, you must have a school tax liability for the 2022-2023 school year that is more than your 2022 STAR benefit.

Go here for more support

Are you still not sure about whether you qualify? No problem! Here is a handy tool from the state. Just click right here. Now for those individuals who do qualify, you should have automatically been sent a check in the mail, but it is possible that your check was not sent to the right address or it may have gotten lost in the mail. If you think that this might have happened to you, go to the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance website for more information.

