Need something fast? You can get items delivered by drone from Walmart

Walmart just shared that over 6,000 deliveries were made over the past year using drones in seven states. (source) The company now operates, with its vendors, 36 drone delivery hubs across seven states, including Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. (source) With 593 retail stores in Texas, this program is sure to be available in a lot of stores in the state.

This has been in the works for several years now since Walmart first partnered with DroneUp in 2020 to test launch deliveries of at-home COVID-19 self-collection kits. The partnership expanded further in June 2021 when Walmart announced it had invested in the delivery company.

Here's a more information about how it works in the following video.

How the drone delivery program works

First, you must be one mile away from the designated 36 drone delivery hubs. Then you must have a package that weighs less than 10 lbs. You simply enter in your address on the website and then you get your package in as little as 30 minutes.

As I mentioned in another article, it's no secret that Walmart is having a serious struggle against shoplifters and organized retail theft. You can read more about that there. Perhaps the use of drones will help alleviate some problems in those specific areas.

I'll keep you up to date as more information is released. Currently, there is not a link to participate in this program yet.

What do you think of this news about Walmart? Would you pay $3.99 to have a drone deliver you something in 30 minutes or less?

