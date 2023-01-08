Close to $1 billion in stimulus payments is being sent to eligible California residents

R.A. Heim

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BdMbR_0k4SIJvL00
money in handsPhoto byAlexander MilsonUnsplash

Did you know that the state of California still has stimulus money that it is sending out to thousands of eligible applicants?

Overall, millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 7 million debit cards and 9.1 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.7 billion dollars. (source) But the grand total being sent out is only 9.5 billion dollars, so if you want to get your stimulus money, you better hurry while it is still available.

What can you do if you want to get your stimulus payment?

Well, first, you need to know if you actually qualify to get this payment. How much of a payment you will receive depends on your income, tax-filing status, and household size, according to the state of California. In general, you receive $350 per taxpayer. So, if you are single taxpayers who earns less than $75,000 a year you get $350. If you file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer it would be $700. A married couple with one child would get $1,050.

Now you don't need to apply for anything or send in anything in to get your payment. It should come directly to you from the state. If you have any questions, you can also visit this state Government webpage for more info.

What do you think about this payment from the state of California?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. If you enjoyed this article, please share it with friends or family on social media.Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes.

