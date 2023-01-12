Higher Social Security payments start this week

money in hand Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash

I don't have to tell you that inflation is hitting Colorado really hard. Residents are paying hundreds of dollars more⁠—as much as $1,000 dollars more per household⁠—each month for some individuals in Colorado. (source) Thankfully, here's some great news that will help an estimated 70 million Americans with the sting of inflation. On average, Social Security benefits are increasing by $1,680 which comes out to $140 more per month for eligible recipients.

How do you know how much Social Security will you receive?

If you're asking this question, the best thing you can do is to use the Benefits Calculator on the Social Security Administration's website. Here's the official link. Once on the Social Security Administration's website, it will take you step-by-step through the process. If you need assistance, you can find it there as well on the official SSA website.

So when will you receive your first payment at this higher rate?

According to the Social Security Administration. For January 2023, anyone with a birthdate between the 1st and 10th will receive the first payment on Jan. 11th. If you have a birthday between the 11th and the 20th, benefits come on the third Wednesday on the month, so that means you'll be paid on January 18th. If you have a birthday between the 12th and 31st of the month can expect their payment to come on the fourth Wednesday of the month. So you can expect your Social Security payment to come on Jan. 25th.

