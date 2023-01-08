Many Colorado residents to receive up to $1,500 by the end of January

money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash

If you live and file taxes in Colorado, you could be getting a nice surprise as we kick of 2023. Many Colorado residents have already received this money, but thousands of individuals and couples have still not yet received this payment. The Colorado Cash Back program gives taxpayers a payment of $750 by Jan. 31. If you file jointly, you will be receiving $1,500. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed the law on May 23 of this year to return money to taxpayers, with the intent for the payment to be $400 for individuals and $800 for couples. However, the amount was increased due to excess state revenue, according to Colorado's Department of Revenue.

How do you know if you'll receive this money?

In order to qualify for the refund, you must be a full-time resident of Colorado with a residence in the state. You must also live in Colorado for at least half of the year. Eligibility will be determined by filing your 2021 tax return.

According to the Colorado Department of Revenue, you should have likely gotten your payment in the mail in by now, but if you filed later in 2022, you should receive your refund by January 31st, 2023. Just visit the above link for any updates regarding your refund.

What do you think of this news of this tax refund from the state?Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.

If you found this article helpful, please share it on social media.