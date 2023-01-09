Not one but two stimulus payments being sent to eligible New York families

money on table Photo by Nathan Dumlao on Unsplash

Here's some great news for millions of eligible New York residents: some additional money is coming to you. The 2022–2023 New York State budget provides for one-time checks to eligible taxpayers for not one but actually two separate payments. The first payment is based on the Empire State child credit. If you're not familiar with the Empire State child credit, it is based on your taxable income. You will receive at least $100 per qualifying child if you make less than $75,000 single, $110,000 filing jointly or $55,000 married filing separately. ( source )

The second payment comes from the earned income credit (or noncustodial parent earned income credit). This amount varies, but it is generally equal to 30% of your allowable federal earned income credit. ( source )

Now if you qualify to be paid for one credit or both credits, the great news is that you don't need to do anything at all. The State of New York we will automatically calculate the amount you should get and it will come as one check.

So, when is this money coming your way?

The great news is that these payments are coming right now. For updates, you can visit the official New York State website page here .

