New IRS rates will give taxpayers thousands more in deductions

R.A. Heim


Here's some fantastic news that will encourage you if you're struggling financially right now during this time of inflation, which is currently around 8 percent in the state of California. The IRS has adjusted the tax tables for 2023.

While this won't really change things a lot as you file your 2022 taxes, it's still encouraging to know that the IRS is adjusting things and you will see more cash in your pocket starting in 2023. Let's look at the details for the standard deduction. The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly for tax year 2023 rises to $27,700 up $1,800 from the prior year.

How much more will you be getting?

For single taxpayers and married individuals filing separately, the standard deduction rises to $13,850 for 2023, up $900, and for heads of households, the standard deduction will be $20,800 for tax year 2023, up $1,400 from the amount for tax year 2022. (source)

“The changes seem to be much larger than previous years because inflation is running much higher than it has in previous decades,” said Alex Durante, economist at the Tax Foundation. (source)If you would like more information, feel free to visit this IRS webpage.

What do you think about this news? Do you find it encouraging as we close out 2022?Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments.If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!

Disclaimer: Please note that this article is only for educational and informational purposes. If you'd like these articles sent right to your phone, you can download the Newsbreak App here with this link. I receive a small commission at no cost at all to you. Thanks!

Published by

Writing about news your care about.

Spokane, WA
42K followers

