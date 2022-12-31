A one-time $850 payment from the state is coming your way

photo of money in hand Photo by Jp Valery on Unsplash



Did you know that Governor Mills is giving more than 729.3 million dollars back to the taxpayers of Maine a one-time payment $850? And the best news is that the majority of Maine residents will receive these stimulus checks too.

How do you know if you'll get this money?

The first requirement to getting money is that you have filed a 2021 Maine tax return, and you're not claimed as a dependent. You must meet the income requirement of a Federal adjusted gross income of less than $100,000 if filing single or if married and filing separately, $150,000 if filing as head of household or $200,000 for couples filing jointly. ( source ) That's it for the requirements.

What should you do if you haven't yet received your money?

Most residents have received their money at this point. If you have not yet gotten your payment from the state, please visit Maine.gov/reliefchecks . Your check might have gotten lost in the mail or there could be some kind of error. You can also go to www.cashmaine.org , call 2-1-1, or visit 211maine.org or assistance.

What do you think of this $850 stimulus check? I'd love to hear your thoughts. Let me know in the comments.