Walmart being sued for overcharging customers

Have you shopped at Walmart recently? If you bought anything, you may want to check your receipts to make sure you were not overcharged. Many items that are not priced correctly, and you want to be sure to not overpay due to any pricing errors.

How widespread this pricing problem is for customers?

Well, the problem is so widespread that the government has fined Walmart. The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division collected fines from 70 stores in 38 counties due to pricing errors over the past year. “Our Standards Division continues to see a significant increase in stores with price scanner errors, as many stores continue to deal with staffing shortages," Agriculture Commissioner Steve Troxler said. (source)

In the bay area of California, ABC 7 news did an analysis revealing they found overcharges of roughly 10% at Walmart within a smaller sample of only 50 items.

Is there more to this overcharging problem?

Some customers are getting random overcharged amounts on their receipts, as shown here by this individual.

Another possible part of the equation that is likely causing problems is the fact that Walmart got rid of all in-store price scanners across the United States as of 2022. According to Walmart, The price scanners were expensive to maintain. In theory, this move would help keep shelves cleaner too, since some customers would drop items at any point after scanning.

It is worth noting that customers can still scan for an item while shopping using mobile price scanners found on when you download the Walmart App. But if you don't want to use the app, you simply won't have access to any items without prices. (source)

