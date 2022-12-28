New stimulus program gives families up to $1,500 each month

money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons)

If you're a resident of Yolo County, you may know that Yolo County has the highest rate of poverty in California with over 20.9% of residents living in poverty rate in California.

Thankfully, there is help available, such as a program called the The Yolo Basic Income Program, or RYOBI, which recently received an additional $550,000 to continue helping families. In California, participating families of those enrolled in a basic income program that hands them a monthly payment of up to $1,500 for the past two years will see the money continue to arrive for two more years because of additional funding. (source)

For two years, over 75 households have received a monthly payment between $1,200 and $1,500, with the system electing the participating families for the Yolo Basic Income Program and the selection not being open to the public.

You might be wondering how is this basic income program funded. This program is funded by the American Rescue Plan, and the initial funding for the program came from the cannabis tax revenue in the state.

What do you think about this program from the Yolo county government?

