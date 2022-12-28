You could still be getting a one-time $1,050 payment from the state

woman counting money Photo by Photo by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels)

Even if you still have not gotten your stimulus payment yet, more payments are being sent out to millions of people in California. Individuals are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6.9 million debit cards and 8 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $8.1 billion. (source)

Still haven't received your check yet? You're not alone.

The state expects 95% of the payments to go out this year, with the remaining checks reportedly arriving by Jan. 15, 2023. You can also visit this page for more info. The state has partnered with Money Network to distribute debit cards.

How can you be sure that you are getting a stimulus payment?

How much California residents will receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size, according to the state of California. For example, single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with one child would get $1,050. The amounts go down as income increases.

