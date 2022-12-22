State of California sending out payments up to $1,050 over the holidays

holding money Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils (Pexels)

Millions of Californians are receiving inflation relief checks of up to $1,050, either as a direct deposit or a debit card. Currently, at time of publishing, over 6 million debit cards and 6 million checks have been sent out, totaling over $7.5 billion. (source)

But what if you still haven't received your check from the state of California?

The state expects 95% of the payments to go out this year, with the remaining checks reportedly arriving by Jan. 15, 2023. You can also visit this page for more info. The state has partnered with Money Network to distribute debit cards.

How do you know if you qualify to receive this money?

How much California residents will receive is based on their income, tax-filing status and household size, according to the state of California. For example, single taxpayers who earn less than $75,000 a year and couples who file jointly and make less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer and another $350 if they have any dependents. A married couple with one child would get $1,050. The amounts go down as income increases.

If you are an individual filer who makes between $75,000 and $125,000 a year or filing jointly and earn between $150,000 and $250,000 you get $250 per taxpayer. If you make between $125,000 and $250,000 or filing jointly and make between $250,000 and $500,000, you receive $200 each. Single taxpayers earning $250,000 or above and couples earning a combined $500,000 are ineligible for the payments.

