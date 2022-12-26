One-time payments of $1,000 for eligible residents of Camden county





holding money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Mils

How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County have indroduced Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.

How can you apply to receive this money?

There are several requirements to get this stimulus money. First, you must live in Camden County or work as a caregiver for a Camden County citizen. From March 1, 2020, through March 7, 2022, demonstrate that you have provided at least 500 hours of direct care to specific individuals such as the elderly. Next, you must click here to apply on this Camden County website to be able to receive the money.

Several hundred individuals will be chosen at the discretion of the Board of Commissioners, so not everyone who applies will be chosen.

If you think you qualify, please apply now.

What do you think about this news?

If you found this article helpful, please share it with friends and family on social media to spread the word. I'd love for this article to help individuals and families get thousands of dollars.