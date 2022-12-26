Get a payment up to $975 from the state

money and envelope Photo by Photo by Pixabay (Pexels)

Did you know that more than 260,000 older homeowners, renters, and people with disabilities started receiving part of a massive $121.7 million payout issued through the Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program? If you hurry, there's still time to claim payment before the end of the year. According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the maximum standard rebate is $650. But with supplemental rebates available to qualifying homeowners, they can boost that amount up to $975.

You can visit the MyPath website or file a paper application before the extended deadline of Dec. 31, 2022. You'll receive your payment as either a direct deposit or check.

Just click here for more details. Let's assume you apply and you qualify. What next?

How can you check the status of your payment?

You can check the status of your rebate using the state government's Where's My Rebate? tool. Once you're there, you can just enter in your Social Security number, date of birth, and the year you are claiming for to receive your money. It's that simple. You can also contact the Department of Revenue by visiting their website right here.

