One-time payments up to $1,200 coming soon from the state

holding money in hands Photo by Photo by Alexander Grey (Unsplash) on Unsplash



Starting in February of 2023, a new program from the state of Washington called the Working Families Tax Credit will provide payments up to $1,200 to select individuals and families who meet certain eligibility requirements. This is a brand new program. The Working Families Tax Credit is a new program that will sends payments up to $1,200 to low-to-moderate income individuals and families that live in Washington. The amounts vary depending on income level and the number of qualifying children (if there are any). (source)

So, what are the requirements for this new program?

You just have to answer a few simple questions to see how much money you will earn from this new program. Here are some questions you can expect to see when you apply for this program.

Will you have lived in Washington State at least 183 days (half the year) by the end of 2022?

Will you file a federal income tax return for 2022?

What will your filing status be for 2022?

How many qualifying children will you claim for 2022?

What will your income level be in 2022?

The more you answer yes to these questions, the higher payment you will get from the state of Washington. But depending on the answer to these questions, you can qualify for the payment of up to $1,200. You can sign up here for a reminder for the application when this new program officially rolls out.

What do you think of this new program from the state?

Please feel free to share your thoughts in the comments. Also if you found this article helpful, please share it with friends or family on social media. Thanks!